Situation in Donbass remains very difficult, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians on August 7.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"The situation in Donbass remains very difficult. Our army is doing its best to stop the Russian terror and inflict the greatest losses on the occupiers.

Avdiivka, Piski, Marinka, Bakhmut and other hot spots in the Donetsk region are taking major efforts and, unfortunately, many lives. It is also difficult in Kharkiv region, in the south of our country, where the occupants are trying to concentrate their forces.

The key thing now is still weapons for our defense, weapons from our partners. Every day and without any pause we work to strengthen the supply of weapons, to send more powerful and long-range systems to the front lines.

And we are expecting news from partners on support packages this week," the report said.

Watch more: Air Force is reliably guarding air borders of our country, - Zelensky. VIDEO