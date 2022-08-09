Occupiers fired at Nikopol from MLRS, - Yevtushenko
The Russians shelled Nikopol with a rocket salvo system.
As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko announced this on Telegram.
"Nikopol - twice on the full cassette of rocket salvo system. Previously without casualties," he wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password