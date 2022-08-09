ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8739 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 155 0

Occupiers fired at Nikopol from MLRS, - Yevtushenko

рсзв

The Russians shelled Nikopol with a rocket salvo system.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko announced this on Telegram.

"Nikopol - twice on the full cassette of rocket salvo system. Previously without casualties," he wrote.

See more: Occupiers destroyed agricultural company in Nikopol district with rocket strikes. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Nikopol (719) MRL (122)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 