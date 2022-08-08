Occupiers destroyed agricultural company in Nikopol district with rocket strikes. PHOTOS

Russian troops destroyed an agricultural company in the Nikopol district with rocket strikes.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the enemy covered two communities of the Nikopol district with "Hrads" and hit them with rockets. 4 villages of the Marhanets and Chervonogrigorivka came under fire.

"And all this happened again at night when people were sleeping," the State Emergency Service noted.

It is also reported that the Russian army hit Chervonohrihorivka with two X-59 MK missiles. They hit the village of Kamianske. The facilities of the agricultural company were destroyed there. In particular, the administrative building, technological premises, and a car were destroyed. 4 warehouses, equipment, and up to 10 pieces of equipment - tractor, loader, pusher, truck crane, tow trucks - were heavily damaged.

The blast wave and fragments of the rocket destroyed 9 residential buildings and an outbuilding, and the building of the pumping station of the neighboring village was damaged.

"Manganets aggressor fired from "Hrads". He fired more than 20 salvos. He aimed at two villages. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Rescuers are inspecting the territory. The enemy fought at night and in the Kryvorizka district. Zelenodolsk was fired from barrel artillery. All people are safe." , - summarize in the State Emergency Service.