Residents of occupied Crimea report explosions in Novofedorivka area. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Residents of occupied Crimea report explosions in the Novofedorivka area.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channels.

As noted, the first explosion occurred around 3:00 p.m. local time. Several more rang out behind him.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

It should be noted that there is a military airfield nearby, from where planes that attack the south of Ukraine with missiles usually take off.

From the front line in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions to Novofedorivka in the Crimea - approximately 200 km.





