Switzerland is ready to represent the interests of Ukraine in Russia

Ukraine has applied to Switzerland for representation of its interests in Russia; the relevant negotiations with Kyiv have been completed.

This was reported by The Swiss Foreign Ministry in Bern, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to DW.

According to the Department's spokesman, Switzerland is ready to act as a diplomatic mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, but this requires the consent of the Russian Federation.

Now Switzerland represents U.S. interests in Iran, Iran in Canada, mutually Russia and Georgia, as well as Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Read more: Switzerland is ready to provide consular support to Ukrainians in Russia - President of the Confederation Cassis