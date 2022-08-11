ENG
Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russians shelled center of Kharkiv

At dawn on August 11, the Russians once again shelled the city of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"At 4:28 a.m. another night bombardment of Kharkiv. A total of four flights, one after the other," the message states.

Terekhov reported a hit in the yard of a residential building in the center of Kharkiv in the Kyiv district.

"There are currently no reports of casualties," the mayor wrote.

