Russians shelled center of Kharkiv

At dawn on August 11, the Russians once again shelled the city of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"At 4:28 a.m. another night bombardment of Kharkiv. A total of four flights, one after the other," the message states.

Terekhov reported a hit in the yard of a residential building in the center of Kharkiv in the Kyiv district.

"There are currently no reports of casualties," the mayor wrote.

