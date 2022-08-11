Russians shelled center of Kharkiv
At dawn on August 11, the Russians once again shelled the city of Kharkiv.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"At 4:28 a.m. another night bombardment of Kharkiv. A total of four flights, one after the other," the message states.
Terekhov reported a hit in the yard of a residential building in the center of Kharkiv in the Kyiv district.
"There are currently no reports of casualties," the mayor wrote.
