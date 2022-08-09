Consequences of night rocket attacks by occupiers on Kharkiv. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy struck Kharkov again. The rockets of the occupiers were aimed at the Industrial and Kholodnohirsky districts of the city. None of the citizens were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the shelling took place on August 9 around 2:00 am.

"Police department No. 2 of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 3 received a report that as a result of enemy shelling, the recreation complex and the building of the limited liability company, located in the Kholodnohirsky district, were damaged. Walls were partially destroyed in the premises, windows were broken, and sinkholes were formed in the adjacent territories ", the message says.

Another strike was recorded on the territory of the Industrial district. The police received a message from the city electric transport operator that the contact network, support and tram tracks were damaged as a result of rocket fire. At the site of another hit, a two-story building was destroyed.

Employees of investigative and operational teams, explosives technicians and forensic experts inspect the sites of hits, collect physical evidence, and document crimes. Missile fragments were removed.

It was preliminarily established that the shelling was carried out by S-300 type missiles.

According to these facts, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.