Parliament of Latvia recognized Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

The Parliament of Latvia recognized Russia’s violence against the civilian population of Ukraine and other countries as terrorism, and Russia itself as a state that supports terrorism.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TvNet.

Earlier, in an official statement, The Parliament Commission on Foreign Affairs recognized Russia's violence against the civilian population of Ukraine and other countries as terrorism, and Russia as a state that supports terrorism.

The commission's statement emphasizes that Russia purposefully uses suffering and intimidation as a tool in its attempts to demoralize the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces, to paralyze Ukraine's ability to act to occupy its territory.

The deputies categorically condemn Russia's military aggression and the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is carried out with the support and participation of the Belarusian regime, and also call on the Euro-Atlantic community and its partners to urgently strengthen and introduce comprehensive sanctions against Russia in order to prevent the Russian army from continuing its military aggression.

The commission recognized Russia as a state that supports terrorism, also in connection with its long-term support and financing of terrorist regimes and organizations - Russia is the largest supplier of weapons to the Assad regime in Syria, carried out terrorist attacks in sovereign countries, including the poisoning of the Skripal family in Great Britain and shot down a Malaysia Airlines plane, killing 298 people.

