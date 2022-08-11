Russia is against representation of Kyiv’s interests by Switzerland

Ukraine agreed with Switzerland to represent Kyiv’s interests in Russia. Moscow opposes this.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian publication TASS.

According to the Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Ivan Nechayev, Switzerland cannot represent the interests of Kyiv due to the alleged loss of neutral status after the introduction of sanctions.

Nechaev added that Switzerland allegedly asked Moscow for a long time to represent the interests of Ukraine, but Russia refused.

"The fact that Bern, knowing our opinion, continued negotiations with Kyiv regarding mutual representation, confirms that he does not really care about the interests of Russia. This only strengthens our position that there is no question of any representation and mediation of Switzerland," Nechaev said.

Read more: Parliament of Latvia recognized Russia as state sponsor of terrorism