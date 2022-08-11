Ukraine has restored back-up power supply to ZNPP, - IAEA

Ukraine has restored the reserve power supply line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was captured by the Russian occupiers at the beginning of March. Prior to that, the ZNPP was connected to the power system by only one of the four main lines.

This was reported by the IAEA, Censor.NET reports.

The International Nuclear Energy Agency informed about the restoration of power, referring to the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation.

"Ukraine has informed the IAEA about the restoration of the line, which can be used to supply the ZNPP with electricity in case of need," the message states.

IAEA Director General Rafael Marino Grossi called the restoration of the backup line a positive development.

