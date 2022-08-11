Moment of explosion at "Zyabrovka" airfield in Belarus. VIDEO

Activists of the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group have published a video. They have published a video recording what appears to be explosions near the Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus.

As Censor.NET reports, according to the activists, the recording was made from a distance of 20-25 kilometers from the airfield. There were 8 outbreaks in total. Activists failed to establish a connection between the outbreaks and any training of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

"A clear big flash is visible. It does not look like an 'engine fire'. Flashes and explosions near the Zyabrovka airfield began around 00:20 on August 11, and this in principle does not correspond to and completely denies the statements of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus about the incident," activists wrote in the comment.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Nikopol by Russian troops: 3 civilians were killed, 7 people were injured, including 13-year-old girl. PHOTOS