About 13,000 Belarusian servicemen agreed to fight against Ukraine, - General Staff

Several thousand Belarusian soldiers have signed an agreement to participate in the war against Ukraine.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Ukrainian military has information that there are six battalions of the Armed Forces of Belarus along the state border of Ukraine. Intelligence has data on several thousand volunteers who are ready to stand on the side of Russian troops and fight in Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, up to 13,000 people from the number of active and former servicemen of the units of the Belarusian special operations forces, as well as the riot police, signed their consent to participate in the war against Ukraine. The main motive is material and financial. Fear and money are the main factors of the Russian military presence," Hromov emphasized.