Journalists of the American edition of CNN conducted their own investigation into the murder of the captured defenders of "Azovstal" in Olenivka. The report confirms Russia’s involvement in the tragedy.

The mass media analyzed photos from the scene of the tragedy, satellite images and interviewed forensic experts and weapons experts.

Experts have not yet said what led to the death of the captives, but have ruled out the use of HIMARS. In particular, experts point out that the missile system is designed to hit targets several tens of kilometers away. At the same time, the prison in Olenivka is located only 15 kilometers from the front.

In addition, HIMARS missiles are powerful and leave behind a large funnel when hit. The building in which the Ukrainian military was kept had thin walls and a metal roof, so it would definitely not have been able to withstand the impact.

"There is no sinkhole anywhere in these videos, beds are not moved, pillars are not damaged, but massive fire damage is visible. If this was a guided missile salvo system, you would have seen rips, broken ceiling and walls, bodies after the explosion," said one from experts.

As an example, CNN publishes satellite images of the consequences of the HIMARS strike in Novaya Kakhovka. Then the Ukrainian military destroyed the enemy formation.

Other pictures show the colony in Olenivka, which has much less destruction.

Officials of the US government also rejected the version of the use of HIMARS. Experts point to a flash from inside the building, and not an explosion due to an external impact.

The publication also reminded that Russia did not allow experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN to the scene of the tragedy. Journalists assumed that Russia was thus trying to hide the torture and abuse of captured Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, Ukrainian officials in a comment to the publication noted that the terrorist attack took place on the eve of the exchange of prisoners.