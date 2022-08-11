New photos of destroyed planes and defeat of 43rd Air Regiment of Russian Armed Forces at Novofedorivka airfield. PHOTOS
New satellite images of the destroyed Russian airbase in occupied Crimea. They show Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters stationed at the airbase before and after the explosions.
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Necro Mancer
