Russian troops shelled Marhanets - head of RMA Yevtushenko
Russian troops once again shelled Marhanets in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the head of Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko on Telegram.
"Marhanets. Again. Stay in shelters," the message states.
