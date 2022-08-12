Russian troops shelled Marhanets - head of RMA Yevtushenko

Russian troops once again shelled Marhanets in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the head of Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko on Telegram.

"Marhanets. Again. Stay in shelters," the message states.

See more: Defenders of Kherson direction and Mariinka region need drones, fierce battles are ongoing, - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS