361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 706 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,067 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 12, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 361. The number of wounded has increased - more than 706.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 372, Kharkiv region - 197, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 60, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 40," the report states.

On August 10, a 13-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling in Nikopol, the Dnipropetrovsk region.

2,321 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 286 were completely destroyed.