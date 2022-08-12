Fighters of 45th SAB destroyed 3 combat vehicles and strong point of Russians with well-aimed shots. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the occupiers’ stronghold and enemy equipment.

This is known from a video published on the brigade's YouTube channel, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with the soldiers of the 15th air reconnaissance of the DMS and "Azov" during the day inflicted casualties on the occupiers with well-aimed shots. A platoon stronghold and three infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian invaders were destroyed. Casualties are being scouted.

"We see and hear every occupier who came to our land to kill and rob. We inspire and aptly send the enemies to a concert in Kobzon. Together to Victory!" - reads the caption to the video.