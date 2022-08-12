98% of Ukrainians believe in victory and approve of actions of AFU, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

In Ukraine, a survey was conducted on the attitudes of citizens regarding the actions of the Armed Forces and the head of state, and they were also asked whether they believed in the return of all territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a survey conducted by the sociological group "Rating" on the order of the Center for Analytical Research (CISR) of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

According to the survey results, 98% of respondents believe that Ukraine will win the war. Only 1% of respondents answered that they do not believe, and another 1% of respondents were undecided. During the survey in April, 97% of respondents believed in the victory of Ukraine in the war.

59% of respondents answered that they strongly support the actions of President Volodymyr Zelensky, and 32% said that they rather support him. The total number of respondents who support the actions of the head of state is 91%. Strongly disapprove of Zelensky's actions - only 2% of respondents, another 5% - rather disapprove. According to the results of the survey, the support of the president decreased slightly compared to April, when 74% of respondents strongly approved of his actions and 20% chose the answer "rather approve".

Read more: Russian poll: 65% of Russians want peace with Ukraine, but 60% would support new offensive on Kyiv

88% of respondents strongly support the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 10% rather support. That is, in general, 98% of Ukrainians approve of the actions of Ukrainian defenders.

Ukrainians are more likely to approve of the country's membership in NATO. 72% of Ukrainians said they would support joining the Alliance. Whereas in April, only 59% of those polled declared their support for joining NATO.

The majority of Ukrainians do not believe that there will be agreements on concessions on the territory of Russia. 64% believe that Ukraine will return to control all territories within internationally recognized borders in 1991. Another 14% believe that Ukraine will regain the territory that was under its control before the Russian attack on February 24, 2022.

Read more: 54% of respondents enroll themselves in Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Only 4% now identify themselves with Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Russian Orthodox Church, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

To the question "What concessions are you personally ready to make to end the war?" 40% answered that none. 29% believe that Ukraine can declare neutral status and refuse to join NATO. 8% answered that Russian can be recognized as the second state language. 6% believe that Ukraine can recognize the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" as independent states within the borders that were occupied until February 24, and 5% are ready to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

Read more: Territorial concessions are inadmissible for 84% of Ukrainians, according to KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS



The survey was conducted by the sociological group "Rating" on the order of the Center for Analytical Research (CISR) of the International Republican Institute (IRI) on June 27-28 in the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the occupied territories of the Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, using computer-aided telephone interviews (CATI ) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. In total, 2,004 Ukrainians aged 18 and over were interviewed. Ukrainians who are not currently in Ukraine are not included in the sample. The sampling error does not exceed 2%. The study was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).





