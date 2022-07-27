Territorial concessions are inadmissible for 84% of Ukrainians, according to KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Only a tenth of Ukrainians believe that it is possible to give up some territories in order to achieve peace.

This is evidenced by the KIIS survey, Censor.NET informs.

"For 84% of respondents, no territorial concessions are acceptable. Only 10% believe that in order to achieve peace and preserve independence, it is possible to give up some territories. Compared to May, the mood of the population has practically not changed," say sociologists.

Even among residents of the East, which is currently experiencing intense fighting, 77% are against concessions (ready for concessions - only 16%), and among residents of the South - 82% are against concessions (ready - only 10%).

At the same time, among Russian-speaking Ukrainians, 76% are against territorial concessions (14% support it). Among Russian-speaking Russians, the overwhelming majority - 68% - oppose any concessions (19% support).

Sociologists also used the "imagined acquaintance" method.

Respondents were asked the question "Now there will be a slightly unusual question. Please think of someone whom you know well - it can be yourself, a family member, a colleague at work, a friend, an enemy, etc. Have you thought of it? AFTER "YES" : In your opinion, with which of these statements regarding possible compromises to achieve peace with Russia would this thoughtful person agree to a greater extent?".

"Using the "imagined acquaintance" method, we get almost the same results - 80% are against any concessions, and 14% support concessions. Although with this method, we have slightly more people who are ready to make concessions, but the difference is insignificant and does not actually change the overall picture public sentiments", - noted in KIIS.

