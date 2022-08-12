Ukrainians report on movement of enemy equipment, 348,000 people have already used "eVorog" chatbot, - Fedorov
Citizens report the movement of Russian troops in the occupied territories and on the front line
This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, 348,000 people used it during the period of operation of the "eVorog" chatbot. Currently, the military needs information about fuel tankers, artillery positions, rotorcraft field airfields, radar stations, ammunition depots, transportation of equipment by rail, accumulation, and movement of convoys of equipment.
"Don't forget about security. Put your phone on silent mode, don't get close to the occupiers. After sending the message, delete photos/videos from the gallery and the history of correspondence with the "eVorog" chatbot," Fedorov stressed.
