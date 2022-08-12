Zelensky asks Council to extend martial law and general mobilization
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, submitted two draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada - on the extension of martial law and on the extension of general mobilization.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Ukrainian Parliament, where the projects are registered under numbers №7664 and №7665.
The texts of the draft laws and accompanying documents have not been made public at this time.
