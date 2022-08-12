Occupants hit Zaporizhzhya with 5 missiles - OVA (оновлено)
Russian occupants launched a missile attack on the Shevchenkivsky district of Zaporizhzhya.
It was reported by Head of Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Around 19:15 the enemy struck Zaporizhzhya. A total of five rockets were fired. Infrastructure in the Shevchenkovsky district of the regional center experienced destruction. A fire broke out.
One woman is known to have been wounded so far. Information will be clarified later," Starukh wrote in a telegram.
The head of the OVA urged locals of Zaporizhzhya not to disclose information about strikes.
As informed Zaporizhzhya City Council Secretary Anatoly Kurtev, "rocket attacks were recorded on an infrastructure facility and a gas station located in the Shevchenkivsky district.
At present, there is information about one injured woman. There are also reports of "arrivals" in the suburbs of Zaporizhzhya," added the Official.
