Occupants hit Zaporizhzhya with 5 missiles - OVA (оновлено)

Russian occupants launched a missile attack on the Shevchenkivsky district of Zaporizhzhya.

It was reported by Head of Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Around 19:15 the enemy struck Zaporizhzhya. A total of five rockets were fired. Infrastructure in the Shevchenkovsky district of the regional center experienced destruction. A fire broke out.

One woman is known to have been wounded so far. Information will be clarified later," Starukh wrote in a telegram.

The head of the OVA urged locals of Zaporizhzhya not to disclose information about strikes.

Read more: Due to provocations of occupiers at ZNPP, local authorities will update population evacuation plans, - Starukh

As informed Zaporizhzhya City Council Secretary Anatoly Kurtev, "rocket attacks were recorded on an infrastructure facility and a gas station located in the Shevchenkivsky district.

At present, there is information about one injured woman. There are also reports of "arrivals" in the suburbs of Zaporizhzhya," added the Official.

