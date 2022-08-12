Zaluzhny asks the Ministry of Defense to allow those who are not subject to conscription during mobilization to go abroad, in particular students - " Servant of the People" Grishina

Valery Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of AFU, is asking the Defense Ministry to allow departure abroad for those who are not subject to conscription during mobilization for a special period, in particular, students.

It was stated in telegram by MP "Servants of the People" Yulia Grishyna, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"About students going abroad - moving forward! There is an important gift for Youth Day from our best Commander-in-Chief of AFU Valery Zaluzhny! Today the Ministry of Defense has received a request from him to allow those who are not subject to conscription during mobilization to go abroad for a special period. These are, in particular, students! Now it is the turn of the Cabinet and, in particular, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov. Many thanks to Valery Zaluzhny and the entire General Staff for their attention to this problem and willingness to solve it. We keep our fists in the air! - told the MP.

