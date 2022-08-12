541 children lost parental care directly due to war - National Social Service

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 3,182 children have been left without parental care.

This was announced by Volodymyr Vovk, Deputy Director of Children's Rights Protection and Equality Standards Department of the National Social Service, on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrainan Truth.

At the same time, 541 children lost parental care directly due to the war. The parents of 106 of them died.

"There are 206 orphaned children whose parents died, but there is no documentary evidence, and there is at least a small chance that we will find these parents when the war is over," says Vovk.

At the same time, he said, 610 people have already taken advantage of the simplified initial application procedure for adoption at "Diya".

As of August 12, according to the Office of Prosecutor General, more than 1,067 children were affected by the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine: 361 children were killed and more than 706 were injured.

In addition, as of August 1, 203 children were reported missing and at least 5,754 children were illegally deported to Russia.