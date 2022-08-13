270,000 square kilometers must be demined. It will take 5-10 years, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, an area of about 270,000 square kilometers needs humanitarian demining. This figure includes temporarily captured territories.

This was discussed during a meeting between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the British Embassy, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Ministry's press service.

"The parties discussed the possibilities of solving the problems of humanitarian demining. Currently, the territory with an area of about 270,000 square kilometers, including the temporarily occupied territories, needs such demining," the message states.

Complete demining of territories contaminated with explosive objects will take 5-10 years.

The parties to the meeting agreed to develop a list of priority needs for the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

