During day yesterday, occupiers shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions, - OC "North". PHOTOS

Over the past day, on August 12, 12 shellings from the territory of the Russian Federation were carried out on the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions of the area of responsibility of the OC "North".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "North" Operational Command.

As noted, around 9 o'clock in the morning on August 12, 10 explosions from barrel artillery and a 120 mm mortar were reported in the area of the village of Hirsk, Koriukiv district, Chernihiv region. An hour later, mortar shelling continued in the Novhorod-Siversky district, 10 explosions were recorded.

"After a pair of explosions near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Novhorod-Siversky district at two o'clock in the afternoon, 14 "arrivals" were recorded in the area of the village of Hai, presumably from multiple rocket launchers. 20 explosions from a 120 mm mortar were also heard here," -the message states.

According to OC "North", the Russian military shelled the Hirsk district with barrel artillery again at 06:00 p.m.

The northern districts of the Sumy region began to be shelled around 05:00 p.m. - the village of Bachivsk of the Shostka district came under mortar fire, where 8 "parishes" from the territory of the Russian Federation were recorded within an hour.

"Further, the enemy carried out an artillery attack on the village of Vilna Sloboda. Probably 37 shells were fired from self-propelled artillery installations at a peaceful settlement. As a result of the shelling, two households, a fence and farm buildings, as well as power lines were damaged," - the OC"North" adds.

At 6:30 p.m., the enemy shelled the Shalyhino, probably four shells were fired from self-propelled guns. Next, the enemy shelled the outskirts of the community's villages with rocket-propelled grenades (30 rockets).

According to the results of the shelling, there was no information about losses among the local population.