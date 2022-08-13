In Sloviansk direction, border guards destroyed invaders and their equipment and prevented enemy’s SRG from forcing Siversky Donets, - SBGS

In the Sloviansk direction, border guards destroy the invaders and their equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, while protecting the banks of the Siversky Donets river, the border guards together with the soldiers of the Defense Forces discovered the enemy on the opposite side of the river.

"The fighters destroyed two trucks and personnel of the occupiers with anti-tank grenade launchers. Also, at one of the observation posts, the defenders prevented an attempt by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group to force their way into Siverskyi Donets. The border guards opened fire, after which the enemy retreated with losses," the message states.

