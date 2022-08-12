Border guards destroyed enemy tank with help of drone. VIDEO
Military personnel of the special unit of the State Border Service hunted down and destroyed a Russian tank in close cooperation with fellow members of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in one of the directions where active combat operations are taking place.
As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the SBSU page.
Contact with the Ukrainian defenders caused the turret of the occupying tank to break off.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password