Kazakhstan will sell more oil bypassing Russia, - Reuters

Kazakhstan supplied more than 80% of its crude oil for export through the Tengiz - Novorossiysk oil pipeline of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

According to Reuters, Kazakhstan now plans to supply and sell part of its oil through Azerbaijan's pipelines, bypassing Russia, Censor.NET informs. The total supply of crude oil is expected to be about 100,000 barrels per day (8% of the total).

According to their data, negotiations on the sale of 1.5 million tons of oil per year are already being conducted by the state company of Kazakhstan "Kazmunaygaz" and the state company of Azerbaijan SOCAR. The signing of the contract is expected at the end of August, transit through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline will begin in September.

In 2023, Kazakhstan plans to transport another 3.5 million tons of oil through another Azerbaijani pipeline to the Georgian port of Supsa.

Kazakhstan supplied more than 80% of its crude oil for export through the Tengiz - Novorossiysk oil pipeline, reminds Current Time. However, in May, the Maritime Court of the Russian Federation suspended the company's work for a month due to violations of the liquidation of oil spills. In June, Rostransnadzor demanded to stop the work of the CPC for three months.

After that, the President of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, instructed "Kazmunaygaz" to work out the optimal options for the implementation of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, which runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to Turkey and European countries.

In August, the Krasnodar Regional Court changed the decision to suspend the activity of the CPC to a fine of 200,000 rubles.