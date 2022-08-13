The Law on Weapon Legalization will soon be issued, - Monastyrsky

Public attitudes toward guns have changed drastically. From extremely negative to positive.

This was stated by Head of Internal Affairs Ministry Denys Monastyrsky on the air of a telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The position of the Interior Ministry is that in order to protect one's home, residence, and own property, one should be able to own and use firearms. But we are against free carrying of weapons in public places, because we see risks to public safety that exceed the benefits that such a rule may have. We're working with parliamentarians right now. I think that in the near future a corresponding law will be passed, the first reading has already been passed, and now the law is being prepared for the second reading. I think that in the near future it will be submitted to Parliament, "- said the Minister of Internal Affairs.

We will remind, earlier in " Diya" there was a poll of citizens' opinion on the weapon circulation in Ukraine.

More than 1.7 million people took part in the vote:

- 59% in favor that all citizens who comply with the requirements of the law, can freely carry them in public places;

- 22% - handguns categorically should not be circulated among civilians at all;

- 19% - all citizens who comply with the law may own handguns, but may only use them at shooting ranges. Carrying guns is forbidden.

