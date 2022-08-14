Since February 24, 19 civilians have died in Sloviansk, 82 people have been injured, - Liakh
The occupiers are shelling Sloviansk with rockets and artillery.
This was announced by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Lyikh, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, in the period from February 24, 19 civilians died in Sloviansk as a result of enemy shelling, and 82 people were injured.
"Since February 24, the war in Sloviansk has killed 19 civilians. During the same time, 82 people were injured.
Fortunately, this sad statistic did not increase during the week. Russia is at war with the civilian population and destroys everything it can reach," Liakh emphasized.
