Since February 24, 19 civilians have died in Sloviansk, 82 people have been injured, - Liakh

The occupiers are shelling Sloviansk with rockets and artillery.

This was announced by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Lyikh, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the period from February 24, 19 civilians died in Sloviansk as a result of enemy shelling, and 82 people were injured.

See more: In three cities of Donetsk region, 16 people injured as result of enemy shelling were admitted to hospitals - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

"Since February 24, the war in Sloviansk has killed 19 civilians. During the same time, 82 people were injured.

Fortunately, this sad statistic did not increase during the week. Russia is at war with the civilian population and destroys everything it can reach," Liakh emphasized.

See more: Occupiers shelled Donetsk region 37 times, most hits were on Avdiivka, - National Police. PHOTOS