In three cities of Donetsk region, 16 people injured as result of enemy shelling were admitted to hospitals - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
In the Donetsk region, emergency services helped to hospitalize 16 civilians.
In the Donetsk region, rescuers transported 16 wounded citizens who suffered from enemy shelling to hospitals. 7 men and 9 women were taken by ambulance to medical facilities in Bakhmut and Kramatorsk.
They were injured as a result of shelling of the cities of Bakhmut, Toretsk, and Kramatorsk and needed urgent medical assistance.
Earlier it was reported that the Russian army set fire to Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Mariinka, Pivnichne, Karlivka, Yakovlivka, Halytsynivka, Pervomaiske, and Sribne. The enemy hit the civilian population with aviation, Iskander-9M723 missiles, Hrad, Uragan, Smerch rocket systems, artillery.
