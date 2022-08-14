Commander of "Azov" regiment, Prokopenko, was taken to Russia - his wife

The captured from "Azov" Denys Prokopenko was taken by the invaders to the territory of the Russian Federation. It has not been officially confirmed yet.

Denis's wife, Kateryna Prokopenko, told Suspilne about this, Censor.NET reports.

"I only know that he was taken to Russia, and it has not been confirmed at all. I found out about Denys's whereabouts through the Russian media. State structures have not finally confirmed it to me, because it is difficult to confirm anything here. I understand that Russia has now hidden the team, others hides soldiers and officers and does not disclose their whereabouts," she said.

Kateryna said that she does not receive information about her husband from the Red Cross.

"This is essentially the work of the Red Cross - to answer me, but I still do not know where my husband is. Even if he is in Russia, so there is, in principle, communication with the Moscow branch of the Red Cross. But it is not there. This means that there is , perhaps a certain contractor with the same authorities in Russia, so as not to release information about the location, etc.," the commander's wife noted.

Kateryna says that Russia is delaying the exchange of prisoners, and the tragedy in Olenivka "in general has stopped all these negotiations."