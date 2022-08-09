Russia announced death of another prisoner from "Azovstal"

The invaders report the death of a prisoner from "Azovstal" allegedly due to exacerbation of chronic diseases.

This was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS with reference to a source in the "investigative bodies" of the so-called "DNR", Censor.NET reports.

It notes that the deceased was "a member of the sabotage-assault group "Bear SS" (part of "Azov". - Ed.).

The Russians claim that the defender of Ukraine allegedly used drugs even before being captured. This "triggered the complications of chronic diseases in him, and then his death in the pre-trial detention center," TASS reports.

