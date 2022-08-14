ENG
Rashtists shelled Enerhodar. There are victims - Mayor Orlov

Today, August 14, the Russian occupying forces shelled Enerhodar.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov.

"As a result of shelling of Enerhodar, which was carried out today from the suburbs - the area of the yacht club (SOT "Volna"), there are casualties among the civilian population in the first micro-district," the message says.

