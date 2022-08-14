They want to limit use of Russian language in Latvia

Latvia can limit the use of the Russian language at work and in public places at the legislative level.

This was stated by the Minister of Justice of Latvia Janis Bordans, Censor.NET reports with reference to Delfi.

According to him, the Ministry of Justice is already working on the corresponding law. It could stem from the language referendum held in Latvia back in 2012. At that time, 74.8% of votes were against Russian as the second state language.

Read more: Parliament of Latvia recognized Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

The minister added that Latvian residents have the opportunity to use two languages. However, if you limit the areas where you can use Russian, the Latvian language will develop.

"Society needs to know that the Latvian language should be used for business relations, as well as for communication at workplaces," explained Bordans.