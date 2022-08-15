At night, occupiers shelled Kharkiv, targeting one of enterprises - Terekhov

At night, Russian aggressors shelled the Sloboda district of Kharkiv, hitting the territory of one of the enterprises.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

"At 2:50 a.m., the Sloboda district was shelled. The territory of one of the city's enterprises was hit," the mayor wrote.

He added that there is no information about the dead or wounded.

