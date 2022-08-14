Russians launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv region at night, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces continue to attack populated areas of the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov reports this.

"There were no strikes on Kharkiv this night. Yesterday, after 06:00 p.m., the occupiers fired incendiary ammunition at civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv district. The roofs of commercial buildings were on fire. There were no casualties," the report said.

"In the region at night, the Defense Headquarters recorded the launch of rockets from the territory of the Russian Federation. Around 01:00, the Russians struck the Zmiivska community. 3 residents were injured: a man aged 27 and women aged 38 and 74. The condition is light. Nearby houses and cars were damaged. One of the rockets hit on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility," Sinegubov adds.

During the day, the occupiers struck the Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiiv, and Kharkiv districts. The Russians repeatedly shelled Tsyrkuny - burning houses, garages, and farm buildings.

"While the enemy intimidates the civilian population, the AFU repulse the Russians on the front lines. The occupier tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting near Pytomnyk, but suffered another fiasco," RMA noted.