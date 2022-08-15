Yesterday, Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 14, the Russians killed 3 civilians of the Donetsk region in 3 settlements.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 14, the Russians killed 3 civilians of the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut, Soledar, and Mariinka. Another 13 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

