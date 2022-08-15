ENG
Yesterday, Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 14, the Russians killed 3 civilians of the Donetsk region in 3 settlements.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 14, the Russians killed 3 civilians of the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut, Soledar, and Mariinka. Another 13 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Read more: Russians are trying to bypass Avdiivka and take city in semi-encirclement, - Barabash

