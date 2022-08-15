Verkhovna Rada approved law on "customs visa exemption"

At its meeting on Monday, the Verkhovna Rada generally supported the law, which introduces the necessary changes for concluding a "customs visa waiver" with the European Union.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the first deputy chairman of the Council's committee on tax policy, Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

As noted, Law №7420 provides for the accession of Ukraine to the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure (NCTS). It was previously reported that the government expects international application of the Convention at the end of this year. At the same time, the "customs visa waiver" itself is planned to be signed during the summer.

"Customs visa-free" will enable Ukrainian businesses to use the following simplifications:

one transit declaration and one guarantee for the movement of goods between 36 countries (with EU countries and also with Great Britain, Turkey, Serbia, North Macedonia, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland).

authorized enterprises will be able to send and receive goods at their enterprise without going to customs terminals;

Ukrainian financial guarantees will be valid in another 35 countries of the world.

At the beginning of July, Ukraine was invited to the Convention on Common Transit Procedure (NCTS), or "customs visa-free" - in order to join, the parliament had to approve the corresponding law in general.