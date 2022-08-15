Mobilized from "LPR" refuse to fight for "DPR". VIDEO

The mobilized soldiers from the so-called "LPR" refused to go fight for the so-called "DPR" - they say that they have already fulfilled their "duty".

The relevant video with the appeal of those mobilized from the "LPR" was published on social networks, Censor.NET reports.

In the video, a large group of people mobilized from the "LPR" announced their refusal to go fight for the "DPR". They argue that they allegedly "fulfilled their duty to protect the LPR". Moreover, they received a message from the "head" of the pseudo-republic that July 3 was supposed to be "Victory Day." They also complain that they are threatened with massacre if they do not go to fight for the "DPR".

