Zelensky held meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: they discussed state of execution of orders, - Danilov

A meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held on Monday under the chairmanship of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Under the President's vote, a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held. They discussed the current military-strategic situation, the strengthening of the state's defense in the information space, and the state of execution of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's orders.

In addition, a report was heard on the state of implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine "On urgent measures for cyber defense of the state", put into effect by the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated August 26, 2021 No. 446. Relevant decisions have been made on all the considered issues of the agenda," Danilov said.