Russian occupants announced "accusations" against five foreigners who fought on Ukrainian Armed Forces’ side
Five foreigners from Great Britain, Sweden, and Croatia who had fought on the side of Ukraine were declared "guilty" by the Russian occupiers for allegedly being hired. All of them refused to plead guilty in the so-called "DNR Supreme Court".
As writеs Russian propaganda publication RIA News, accused Matthias Gustavsson (Sweden), Vekoslav Prebig (Croatia), John Harding (UK), Andrew Hill (UK) of allegedly taking part in military actions to forcibly seize power), reports Censor.NЕТ.
The first three may be "sentenced" to death.
