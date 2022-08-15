There will be no Russian military base in Serbia, - Vučić

Serbia does not intend to get rid of its neutral status and place any foreign military bases on its territory.

This was announced by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Serbia does not need any (foreign - ed.) military bases, Serbia will defend itself and its people by itself, it will build alliances by itself and will not be ashamed of good relations with Russia, America or China. We will take care of ourselves," Vučić said.

He emphasized that as long as he remains the Supreme Commander of Serbia, no one will be able to build a foreign base in the country.

Earlier, the Russian ambassador to Serbia hinted that a Russian military base might appear in Serbia.

Read more: Serbian President Vucic has claims to EU candidate status for Ukraine