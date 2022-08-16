Russians shelled five districts of Kharkiv,- Terekhov

On the night of August 16 at 02:15 a.m. several districts of Kharkiv were shelled.

This was announced by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"At 02:15 a.m. several districts of Kharkiv were shelled at once. Previously Shevchenko and Kyiv (actually the very center of the city), Saltiv, Industrial, and Kholodnohirsk districts.

These are five of the nine districts of Kharkiv. The city has not had such a radius of impact by rockets for a long time.

There is currently no information about the victims.

In some cases, we have the destruction of infrastructural and other objects, roads," the message reads.

