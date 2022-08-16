There was split in Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, - ISW

American analysts have declared a split in the pro-Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to available information, the so-called "LPR" militias refused to continue fighting in the Donetsk region and complained about the exhausting pace of the offensive outside the Luhansk region.

Key conclusions of the institute's analysts:

The video, in which servicemen of the so-called "LPR" refuse to fight in the Donetsk region, shows a split between the pro-Russian forces.

Russian forces launched several limited ground assaults northwest of Sloviansk.

The occupiers conducted numerous offensive operations to the east and southeast of Siversk and the northeast and southeast of Bakhmut.

The invaders continued to conduct offensive actions to the northwest, west, and southwest of Donetsk.

Russian troops launched a limited ground assault north of Kharkiv.

Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to exchange accusations of shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The authorities of St. Petersburg officially denied calling local men to the military commissariat to discuss contract service.

The Russian occupation authorities continued preparations for the integration of the occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia.

