Belarus conducts communications training - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus conducts communications training.

as of 06:00 a.m. on August 16

"The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The communication exercise of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is being held. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory of this country," the message says.

