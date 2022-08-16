Departures from Zaporizhzhia to occupied territories were closed

The "corridor" from Zaporizhzhia to the occupied territories was temporarily closed due to the weather.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, August 16, due to unfavorable weather conditions, private vehicles will not be able to leave the temporarily occupied territories from the regional center," the message reads.

Information on changes in the crossing of the demarcation line due to the security situation will be communicated additionally.

