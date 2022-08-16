Zelensky changed staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

By his decree 5812022, President Volodymyr Zelensky made changes to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the POU website.

According to the decree, the Staff will include the First Deputy Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk, the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the AFU Ihor Tansiura, and the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the AFU Viktor Khorenko.

The commander of the National Guard, Yurii Lebed, has also been confirmed in the rate.

Instead, Ivan Bakanov, Hryhoriy Halahan, and Yurii Halushkin are removed from the pool.

Also remind, that the post of the supreme commander was created on February 24 this year in connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, to ensure the strategic leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and law enforcement agencies.

