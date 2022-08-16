Explosion rang out in occupied Lysychansk, - Haidai

An explosion rang out today, August 16, in Lysychansk, which is occupied by Russian troops.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

"I don't even know how to announce the news. Luhansk region is destroying the occupiers ... or: there are claps again in Lysychansk ... or maybe - smoking kills ... More to come," Haidai wrote.

